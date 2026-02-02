circle x black
Czech Republic: Gaudiano is Italy's new ambassador

02 febbraio 2026 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
Alessandro Gaudiano is Italy's new envoy to the Czech Republic, the foreign ministry wrote Monday on X, congratulating the diplomat, who vowed to strengthen the "historic friendship" between the two nations and tackle "the challenges facing our continent today".

"Italy and the Czech Republic are essential partners in Europe," Gaudiano wrote in a statement.

"I take up my post as Italy's ambassador to the Czech Republic with awareness of the immense potential and great responsibility of bolstering an historic friendship and taking on together within the European Union and Nato the challenges facing our continent today," Gaudiano continued.

