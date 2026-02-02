circle x black
Daihatsu's 1st Commercial Electric Minivehicles Released

02 febbraio 2026 | 12.18
Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan&apos;s Daihatsu Motor Co. released on Monday its first mass-produced commercial battery electric minivehicles, the e-Hijet Cargo and the e-Atrai. Daihatsu aims to catch up with industry rivals Honda Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp., which currently lead the commercial electric minivehicle market, by responding to the logistics industry&apos;s demand for electrification. Minivehicles account for about 60 pct of commercial vehicles in Japan. Daihatsu President Masahiro Inoue told a press conference that the company could &quot;make a big contribution to decarbonization&quot; if EVs become more prevalent in the sector. The e-Hijet Cargo is priced at 3,146,000 yen, while the e-Atrai costs 3,465,000 yen. The vehicles each have a cruising range of about 257 kilometers on a single charge, the longest among commercial electric minivehicles. The maximum load capacity is 350 kilograms, comparable to that of gasoline-powered models. The e-Hijet Cargo will also be supplied to Toyota Motor Corp. and Suzuki Motor Corp., which jointly developed the battery system, under an original equipment manufacturer agreement. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

