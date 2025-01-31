Damaged cables, Norway stops ship with Russian crew

Norwegian police have stopped a ship with a Russian crew suspected of being involved in the latest damage to a cable in the Baltic Sea between Latvia. This was announced by the police in Tromso, in northern Norway, stating that the Silver Dania, escorted to port at the request of the Riga authorities, is owned by a Norwegian shipowner but operates between the Russian cities of St. Petersburg and Murmansk and has an all-Russian crew.

Following the incident involving a data cable between the Swedish island of Gotland and the Latvian port of Ventspils, the Stockholm authorities had already stopped a ship owned by a Bulgarian shipowner a few days ago, who denied any involvement. "We didn't do anything wrong," said a representative of the Norwegian shipping company that owns the Silver Dania, which would have passed the cable at almost the same time as the Bulgarian ship.