Diver Dies in Underwater Mine Survey in Japan

Yamaguchi, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--A male diver died Saturday after falling ill during a survey to search for the remains of victims of the 1942 underwater coal mine disaster off Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan. Around noon, there was an emergency call reporting that a diver had collapsed at the former site of the Chosei coal mine. The diver was sent to hospital but was confirmed dead, according to prefectural police. The diver was participating in the underwater survey to search for the remains of victims at the former site, said a civic group that leads the survey. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]