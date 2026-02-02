circle x black
Dollar Tops 155 Yen after Takaichi Cites Weak Yen's Benefits

02 febbraio 2026 | 09.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--The dollar rose above 155 yen in Tokyo trading on Monday, after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi mentioned the benefits of the yen&apos;s current weakness in a campaign speech over the weekend. At noon, the dollar stood at 155.13-14 yen, up from 153.79-81 yen at 5 p.m. Friday. The euro was at 1.1863-1863 dollars, down from 1.1938-1939 dollars, and at 184.04-05 yen, up from 183.57-61 yen. The greenback also attracted buying interest after U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Kevin Warsh, a former Federal Reserve official who is seen as relatively cautious about monetary easing, as the Fed&apos;s next chair. On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei 225 average briefly rose over 900 points in the morning, but turned into negative territory in the early afternoon. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

