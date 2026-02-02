Dollar Tops 155 Yen after Takaichi Cites Weak Yen's Benefits

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--The dollar rose above 155 yen in Tokyo trading on Monday, after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi mentioned the benefits of the yen's current weakness in a campaign speech over the weekend. At noon, the dollar stood at 155.13-14 yen, up from 153.79-81 yen at 5 p.m. Friday. The euro was at 1.1863-1863 dollars, down from 1.1938-1939 dollars, and at 184.04-05 yen, up from 183.57-61 yen. The greenback also attracted buying interest after U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Kevin Warsh, a former Federal Reserve official who is seen as relatively cautious about monetary easing, as the Fed's next chair. On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei 225 average briefly rose over 900 points in the morning, but turned into negative territory in the early afternoon. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]