Venerdì 28 Marzo 2025
DR Congo, 11 dead in attack on M23 rally, president 'revolting act of terrorism'

27 febbraio 2025 | 16.31
Redazione Adnkronos
At least 11 people died and about 60 were injured in a series of explosions during an M23 rally in Bukavu, a city conquered by the anti-government group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. A hospital source told AFP. DRC President Félix Tshisekedi called the attack a "revolting act of terrorism".

"President Félix Tshisekedi learned with sorrow of the death of several compatriots" in the blasts and "strongly condemns this revolting act of terrorism", the Congolese presidency said in a post on X.

