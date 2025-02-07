circle x black
Domenica 09 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 01:09
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

DR Congo: Swiss NGO Heks, three employees killed in clashes in North Kivu

07 febbraio 2025 | 10.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

Three local employees of the Swiss NGO Entraide Protestante Suisse (Heks) were killed in an attack in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where violent fighting is underway between M23 separatists and the Congolese army. This was learned from a statement by Heks.

The three employees "were attacked and fatally injured during a humanitarian mission in the territory of Rutshuru, in North Kivu", it reads. The NGO has announced the suspension of all its activities in North Kivu "until further notice".

