DR Congo, Ugandan army 'strengthens its defenses' in the east

The Ugandan army (Updf) announced today that its troops deployed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo will adopt "an advanced defensive posture" as the M23 rebel advance in the region continues. In a statement, the Updf says that "the aim of the measure will be to deter and prevent the numerous other armed groups operating in eastern DRC from exploiting the situation".

"Following the worsening security situation in the North Kivu region and surrounding areas - the note continues - the Updf will adopt an Advanced Defensive Posture in its area of operations until the crisis passes".

Kampala's reference when it speaks of other groups that may exploit the situation is to the Allied Democratic Forces (Adf), a group of Ugandan rebels linked to the Islamic State who have created their bases, from which they carry out attacks, in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.