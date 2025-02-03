circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 04 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 10:58
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Egypt: Tajani set to visit as part of Italy's multi-billion euro plan to boost Africa's growth

03 febbraio 2025 | 14.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy is moving ahead with its multi-billion euro Mattei plan to accelerate Africa's economic growth, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said Monday, announcing he will visit Egypt later this month.

"We are moving forward on the Mattei plan, we are working on it," Tajani said on the sidelines of the 'Africa, Womb of the World: Italy at the helm of relations with the EU' conference in Rome.

"Promoting Africa's growth is part of our history in the continent," Tajani went on.

Tajani is set to visit Egypt on 17 February, he said.

"We are organizing a series of visits to the African continent," Tajani added.

As part of the 6 billion euro Mattei plan, Italy's CDP state lender in December inked a 400 million euro co-financing agreement with the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The accord covers climate finance, sustainable farming, education and technical assistance, according to AfDB, which announced the deal at its Africa Investment Forum in Rabat on 5 December.

The government unveiled the Mattei blueprint last year to boost Africa's development in five main sectors: education and training; agriculture; health; water; and energy - with the aim of making Italy an energy hub to transport natural gas to the rest of Europe.

Presenting the Mattei plan last January, premier Giorgia Meloni said the government was also hoping to involve the European Union, other nations and international financial institutions in funding the plan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Egypt Tajani Italy Africa growth
Vedi anche
News to go
A febbraio inflazione Eurozona cala al 2,4%
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Mattarella: "Collaborazione, amicizia e fiducia crescenti"
News to go
Rottamazione quater, 5 marzo ultimo giorno per pagare la rata
News to go
Hamas, respinta 'formulazione' Israele su estensione prima fase tregua
News to go
Donne e lavoro, ultime notizie
News to go
Olio tunisino mette in crisi il settore italiano, l'allarme Coldiretti
News to go
Italia Paese più anziano d'Europa e che invecchia più velocemente
Meloni-Starmer, incontro a Downing Street prima del vertice Ue sull'Ucraina - Video
News to go
Apple, nuove funzionalità per la sicurezza dei minori
News to go
Bitcoin sceso sotto la soglia degli 80mila dollari
News to go
Bonus bebè, a chi spetta e come richiederlo
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Washington: oggi l'incontro con Trump


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza