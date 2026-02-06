circle x black
Epstein case, police search Mandelson's homes

06 febbraio 2026 | 18.20
Redazione Adnkronos
British police have conducted searches at two of Peter Mandelson's homes, as part of an investigation into irregularities in the exercise of a public function by the former ambassador to the USA, who was engulfed by the scandal caused by the publication of the Epstein files. The Guardian reports this, adding that the police confirmed the two searches, "one in the Wiltshire area, and one in the Camden area connected to an ongoing investigation into irregularities in public office involving a 72-year-old man who has not been arrested."

