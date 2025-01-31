circle x black
Domenica 02 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 00:52
EU countries should buy more US goods to avert a trade war - Italy

31 gennaio 2025 | 16.30
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy and other EU countries should buy more US goods to avoid a trade war, foreign minister Antonio Told Politico.eu in an interview on Friday.

"If Europe wants to avoid a trade war with (US president) Donald Trump, who is threatening tariffs, it must buy more from the United States," Tajani said.

Europe should also increase defence spending and deregulate in order to strengthen the EU economy, Tajani argued.

Trump has not yet made good on his campaign threats to slap tariffs of 10 to 20 percent on other countries.

EU US goods trade war defence spending Politico Tajani interview
