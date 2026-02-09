European Leaders Vow to Deepen Cooperation with Japan

Brussels, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--European leaders vowed to deepen cooperation with Japan after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's ruling Liberal Democratic Party won a landslide victory in Sunday's House of Representatives election. "Warm congratulations...on her landmark victory," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote in a social media post, adding that she was "looking forward to renewed impetus to deepen the EU-Japan strategic partnership across the board." Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described Takaichi's victory as an "important success" in her post. Meloni, recalling that her meeting with Takaichi in Tokyo last month helped further strengthen ties between Japan and Italy, said that she would work with Japan to tackle global issues. French President Emmanuel Macron wrote in a post in Japanese that he was pleased to advance cooperation with Takaichi to achieve major goals as France is this year's chair of the Group of Seven major countries. The British newspaper The Times carried a story headlined "Japan election: Iron Lady Sanae Takaichi proves her mettle with landslide win," likening her to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, whom Takaichi reveres. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]