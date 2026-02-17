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Ex-Sega Pres. Hideki Sato, Architect of Mega Drive, Dies at 75

17 febbraio 2026 | 01.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Former Sega Corp. President Hideki Sato, who helped develop the firm&apos;s flagship gaming consoles, including the Mega Drive, died at 75 on Friday, the company said on its official X account Monday. A native of the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, Sato studied electronic engineering at Tokyo Metropolitan College before joining Sega Enterprises Ltd., now Sega Corp., in 1971. He served as chief developer of the SC-3000 home gaming computer released in 1983. Thereafter, he was integral to the development of all Sega home gaming consoles, including the Mega Drive and the Sega Saturn. Sato assumed the presidency in 2001, when Sega announced its withdrawal from the home gaming console business, and led the company&apos;s strategic shift to a software maker. He became Sega chairman in 2003. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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