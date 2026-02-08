circle x black
Ex-Vice Governor Wins Nagasaki Election

Nagasaki, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Ken Hirata, a 58-year-old former vice governor of Nagasaki Prefecture, has won the gubernatorial election in the southwestern Japan prefecture, defeating incumbent Kengo Oishi and another candidate. Voter turnout in Sunday&apos;s election was 57.27 pct, up from 47.83 pct in the previous election in 2022. Hirata, 58, won 287,134 votes, up slightly from 280,346 votes garnered by Oishi, 43. The two independent candidates had a close battle as support from Liberal Democratic Party members was split between them. Hirata also received recommendations from the Democratic Party for the People and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, as well as support from the Social Democratic Party. In the western prefecture of Yamaguchi, Governor Tsugumasa Muraoka, 53, won his fourth term in Sunday&apos;s election, defeating two challengers. Voter turnout was 56.29 pct, up from 34.91 pct in the previous election. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

