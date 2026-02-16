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EXCLUSIVE: Japan, India to Sign MOU on AI Cooperation

16 febbraio 2026 | 11.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and Indian governments will sign a memorandum of understanding on their cooperation in the domestic development of artificial intelligence, Jiji Press learned Monday. The signing will take place at an AI event hosted by the Indian government that began in New Delhi on the day. Both Japan and India are working to enhance domestic AI development as part of their economic security efforts to reduce their reliance on the United States and China, which lead the global AI development race. The memorandum will encourage each of the two countries to provide business support to AI-related companies from the other. It will also call for expanding internship programs at these companies. Amid intensifying global competition in AI development, Japan is facing challenges in securing advanced AI personnel. To address this, the Japanese government hopes to leverage its cooperation with India, which has produced leaders at U.S. technology giants such as Microsoft Corp. and Google LLC. Also at the event, Japanese and Indian companies are expected to sign memoranda for about 15 projects, including ones related to infrastructure development in India and joint AI research. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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