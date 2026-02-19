EXCLUSIVE: Man Arrested for Forcing Girl into Prostitution in Tokyo

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly threatening a junior high school girl into prostitution in violation of the child welfare law, investigative sources told Jiji Press. According to the sources, Eiki Morita, a temporary worker, is suspected of forcing a then 13-year-old student to meet a sex buyer in his 40s at a hotel in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward on April 12 last year by threatening her to "make money." Morita has partially denied the charges against him, saying that he did not threaten her. The girl began hanging around an area called "Toyoko" in the Kabukicho entertainment district in the ward around March last year. Morita is believed to have had influence in the area. Morita instructed the student to engage in prostitution after she disclosed her age to him, the sources said. He allegedly posed as the student and recruited sex buyers through social media. After securing an appointment, he sent the student to a hotel. In April last year, the student told the MPD that she engaged in prostitution against her will out of fear. The MPD suspects that Morita had also forced other girls into prostitution. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]