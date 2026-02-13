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EXCLUSIVE: Mitsubishi Electric Union to Seek Robust Bonuses

13 febbraio 2026 | 16.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--The labor union at Japan&apos;s Mitsubishi Electric Corp. plans to demand annual bonuses equivalent to 6.5 months&apos; salary in this year&apos;s &quot;shunto&quot; spring labor-management negotiations, Jiji Press learned Friday. The planned request amount matches the record high, which was also sought in last year&apos;s shunto talks. The Mitsubishi Electric union will make the robust demand as the company is enjoying solid earnings. Meanwhile, Fuji Electric Co.&apos;s labor union plans to seek annual bonuses equivalent to 6.4 months&apos; pay, up by 0.1 month. The figure will be the highest since the current demand system was introduced in 1999. The Mitsubishi Electric and Fuji Electric unions will formally adopt the demands at their respective central committee meetings to be held soon. Major labor unions belonging to the Japanese Electrical Electronic &amp; Information Union hold unified wage negotiations, including on pay scale hikes. For this year&apos;s shunto, the umbrella body has decided to seek pay scale hikes of 18,000 yen or more, up from 17,000 yen or more in the previous year, and annual bonuses equivalent to at least four months&apos; salary. Member unions will submit their requests to the management side next week. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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