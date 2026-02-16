EXCLUSIVE: Nojima Eyes M&A Deal worth Up to 300 B. Yen

Yokohama, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese home electronics retailer Nojima Corp. is eager to boost its merger and acquisition activities, ready to spend up to 300 billion yen per deal, Jiji Press has learned. "There is a possibility of spending 200 billion to 300 billion yen" per deal, President Hiroshi Nojima, 75, said in a recent interview. The company is known for its aggressive M&A activities. Its largest deal is the 85.4-billion-yen purchase of mobile phone distributor Conexio Corp. in 2023. Other acquired companies include internet business Nifty Corp. and personal computer maker Vaio Corp. The president said that potential acquisition targets are companies that can generate synergies with digital products such as home appliances and mobile phones. Still, after the case of Suruga Bank, in which Nojima Corp. acquired a stake but later sold it, he said: "Acquisition is not the goal. If we can't strengthen our business, we let go." The company has a target of achieving consolidated sales of 1 trillion yen by around 2030, against 853.4 billion yen for the year that ended in March 2025. The target "will be raised to 3 trillion yen in the near future," the president said. "I want to see the number reach 10 trillion yen while I'm alive." Overseas, the company aims to increase sales from 81.3 billion yen to 100 billion yen early by expanding its operations mainly in Singapore and Malaysia. In April this year, Nojima Corp. will raise its starting monthly salary for new graduates to a maximum of 400,000 yen. Describing human resource development as the company's "eternal theme," the president highlighted the importance of management decisions reflecting input from front-line operations, saying, "Bosses should be utilized by subordinates." Additionally, he said the company has selected 30 outstanding employees who understand its management philosophy to participate in a special team as part of efforts to train successors. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]