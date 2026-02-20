EXCLUSIVE: Sompo Japan to Launch Drone-Based Forest Research

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. group will start a forest inventory service using drones in collaboration with Hitachi Systems Ltd., Jiji Press learned Friday. In Japan, forests, which cover about 70 pct of the archipelago, have increasingly been little managed or neglected completely by local authorities due to labor shortages and high costs. Using drones and artificial intelligence will make it easier to gather and analyze data on forests, even those in hardly accessible terrain, according to people familiar with the matter. In the new service, Sompo Risk Management Inc. takes charge of designing drone flight plans and collecting aerial research data and Hitachi Systems processing and analyzing those data to determine the species, number, height and other features of trees. By March next year, the companies expect to win more than 10 orders, mainly from local governments, with estimated sales of over 100 million yen. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]