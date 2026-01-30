EXCLUSIVE: U.S. May Treat Takaichi as State Guest during Spring Visit

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering treating Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as a state guest during her possible visit to the United States this spring, Japanese and U.S. government sources told Jiji Press on Friday. This could be an effort to highlight the close cooperation between the Japanese and U.S. governments ahead of Trump's planned visit to China in April. Takaichi's first U.S. visit since taking office last year is expected to be scheduled around the three-day weekend in Japan in late March. The U.S. side is expected to hold a welcoming ceremony, an official banquet and other events for the Japanese leader. However, her U.S. visit may be revised or canceled depending on the outcome of the Feb. 8 general election in Japan. Trump has praised Takaichi as a strong leader, and Takaichi has maintained her high public approval ratings. In the run-up to the U.S. midterm election in November, meanwhile, Trump may request that Japan increase its defense spending and investment in the United States. Among Takaichi's predecessors, Fumio Kishida was invited by then U.S. President Joe Biden to make an official visit to the United States in April 2024. Shigeru Ishiba paid an official working visit in February 2025. In 2025, Trump hosted leaders from countries including Hungary, Turkey and Australia as state guests. He has indicated his intention to invite Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state visit later this year. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]