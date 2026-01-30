circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. May Treat Takaichi as State Guest during Spring Visit

30 gennaio 2026 | 14.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering treating Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as a state guest during her possible visit to the United States this spring, Japanese and U.S. government sources told Jiji Press on Friday. This could be an effort to highlight the close cooperation between the Japanese and U.S. governments ahead of Trump&apos;s planned visit to China in April. Takaichi&apos;s first U.S. visit since taking office last year is expected to be scheduled around the three-day weekend in Japan in late March. The U.S. side is expected to hold a welcoming ceremony, an official banquet and other events for the Japanese leader. However, her U.S. visit may be revised or canceled depending on the outcome of the Feb. 8 general election in Japan. Trump has praised Takaichi as a strong leader, and Takaichi has maintained her high public approval ratings. In the run-up to the U.S. midterm election in November, meanwhile, Trump may request that Japan increase its defense spending and investment in the United States. Among Takaichi&apos;s predecessors, Fumio Kishida was invited by then U.S. President Joe Biden to make an official visit to the United States in April 2024. Shigeru Ishiba paid an official working visit in February 2025. In 2025, Trump hosted leaders from countries including Hungary, Turkey and Australia as state guests. He has indicated his intention to invite Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state visit later this year. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260130 01110] X869
Vedi anche
Iran, cortei dopo morte di Khamenei: statua abbattuta - Video
Dubai, il super hotel colpito da drone iraniano - Video
Iran, esplosione a Dubai: colonna di fumo da The Palm - Video
Missili iraniani su Dubai: le immagini - Video
Sanremo, Tullio De Piscopo improvvisa un assolo di batteria in Sala Stampa - Video
Sanremo 2026, Levante: il live a sorpresa in sala stampa con 'Sei tu' - Video
Iran lancia missili su Dubai, turisti 'spettatori' in spiaggia - Video
Dolce & Gabbana, Madonna con il fidanzato alla sfilata - Video
Iran, missili contro base Usa in Bahrain - Video
Iran, balli in strada mentre Usa e Israele colpiscono Teheran - Video
Trump, il videomessaggio al popolo iraniano: "Prendetevi la libertà"
Iran, attacco di Usa e Israele: esplosioni e fumo a Teheran - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza