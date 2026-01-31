EXCLUSIVE: Victims of Haneda Incident Robbed of 95 M. Yen in Past

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Victims of an attempted robbery case that happened at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Friday had about 95 million yen in foreign currency stolen in a different incident in the past, investigative sources told Jiji Press on Sunday. Last year, their vehicles were broken into at parking lots at the airport, located in Tokyo's Ota Ward, and in Chuo Ward in the Japanese capital, according to the sources. Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the possibility that the victims had been targeted by people who knew they were often transporting a large amount of cash in suitcases. Of the four men who fell victim to Friday's attempted robbery case, a company president in his 30s has told police that he buys gold almost every day, gets cash by selling it and exchanges the money in Hong Kong. In the latest incident, a group of four individuals in a white car approached a vehicle of the four men on the third floor of a multilevel parking facility adjacent to Haneda Airport's Terminal 3 around 12:10 a.m. Friday. The group attacked the victims' vehicle with a hammer and spray, but the attackers fled without stealing anything. The victims were on their way to Hong Kong with about 190 million yen in cash in suitcases. In Hong Kong on Friday morning, two men were robbed of more than 50 million yen in cash. The two were among the four victims of the attempted robbery case at Haneda. Over the Hong Kong case, six people, including three Japanese, were arrested by local police Saturday. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]