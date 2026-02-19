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Fed Officials Discuss Weaker Yen at January Meeting

19 febbraio 2026 | 06.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Washington, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Federal Reserve officials discussed the impact of a weaker yen and higher Japanese government bond yields when they met in late January, the minutes of the meeting showed Wednesday. &quot;A few participants noted the need to monitor potential spillovers from volatility in global bond markets and foreign exchange,&quot; according to the minutes of the central bank&apos;s Jan 27-28 monetary policy meeting. The Fed&apos;s staff reported that JGB yields &quot;increased notably because of increased political uncertainty and investor concerns over fiscal prospects,&quot; the minutes showed. The staff also noted that the yen appreciated &quot;amid speculation among market participants that authorities may intervene in foreign exchange markets to support the yen,&quot; according to the minutes. Shortly before the Fed meeting, Japanese and U.S. authorities are believed to have carried out so-called rate checks, seen as a signal of their readiness to intervene in foreign exchange markets. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent late last month said Japanese authorities &quot;will begin saying the things that will calm the market down.&quot; END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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