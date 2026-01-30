circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Foreign Workers in Japan Hit Record 2.57 M.

30 gennaio 2026 | 06.53
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreign workers in Japan as of the end of October 2025 jumped 11.7 pct from a year before to 2,571,037, hitting a record high for 13 years in a row amid the country&apos;s labor shortages, the labor ministry said Friday. Policies on foreign nationals are one of the key issues in the campaign for the Feb. 8 election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan&apos;s parliament. By nationality, Vietnamese workers made up the largest group of foreign workers, at 605,906, up 6.2 pct, followed by Chinese workers, at 431,949, up 5.7 pct, workers from the Philippines, at 260,869, up 6.2 pct, Nepalese workers, at 235,874, up 25.7 pct, and Indonesian workers, at 228,118, up 34.6 pct. By industry, the number of foreign workers in the manufacturing sector grew 6.1 pct to 635,075, accounting for a quarter of the total. The number of foreign workers climbed in sectors that struggle with serious labor shortages. The number rose 14.2 pct to 340,687 in the wholesale and retail sector, grew 17.1 pct to 319,999 in the lodging and restaurant sector, and climbed 25.6 pct to 146,105 in the medical and welfare sector. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260130 00531] X821
Vedi anche
Iran, cortei dopo morte di Khamenei: statua abbattuta - Video
Dubai, il super hotel colpito da drone iraniano - Video
Iran, esplosione a Dubai: colonna di fumo da The Palm - Video
Missili iraniani su Dubai: le immagini - Video
Sanremo, Tullio De Piscopo improvvisa un assolo di batteria in Sala Stampa - Video
Sanremo 2026, Levante: il live a sorpresa in sala stampa con 'Sei tu' - Video
Iran lancia missili su Dubai, turisti 'spettatori' in spiaggia - Video
Dolce & Gabbana, Madonna con il fidanzato alla sfilata - Video
Iran, missili contro base Usa in Bahrain - Video
Iran, balli in strada mentre Usa e Israele colpiscono Teheran - Video
Trump, il videomessaggio al popolo iraniano: "Prendetevi la libertà"
Iran, attacco di Usa e Israele: esplosioni e fumo a Teheran - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza