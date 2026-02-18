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France, 9 arrests for the beating of Quentin Deranque in Lyon

18 febbraio 2026 | 13.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Nine people in total were arrested yesterday in France as part of the investigation into the beating of young Quentin Deranque on Saturday in Lyon. Of these, six are suspected of having taken part in the assault; the other three, present at the time of the arrests, are not currently suspected. This was reported by France Info.

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In an interview with France Inter, the Lyon prosecutor's office specified that Jacques-Elie Favrot, parliamentary assistant to La France Insoumise (LFI) deputy Raphaël Arnault, whose name was mentioned by some witnesses, is among those arrested in Isère. In custody, Favrot has "ceased all his parliamentary activities," Arnault wrote on X, specifying that he initiated "contract termination procedures" on Monday.

Speaking this morning on France Info, French government spokesperson Maud Bregeon urged La France Insoumise to exclude, "at least temporarily," LFI deputy Raphaël Arnault from its group.

"Political leaders must urge calm, appeasement, non-violence," emphasized the President of the National Assembly, Yael Braun Pivet, on La Matinale on Tf1. Jean-Luc Mélenchon "does not utter words of appeasement."

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Francia Lione Pestaggio La France Insoumise Assemblea Nazionale
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