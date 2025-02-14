Germany, nine days before the vote, Die Linke grows, the hypothesis of a new coalition emerges

Nine days before the early vote in Germany, the hypothesis of a new 'red-red-green' three-way coalition emerges based on the outcome of the latest Forschungsgruppe Wahlen poll for ZDF. The survey records only a slight shift in the political balance compared to the previous week, but it shows the growth of one percentage point for the party Die Linke (The Left), which reaches an all-time high of 7%. Chancellor Olaf Schol's Social Democrats (SPD) gain one percentage point (16%), the Greens lose one point and stand at 14%, the CDU/CSU remains stable at 30%, according to ZDF's 'Politbarometer'. The AfD (Alternative for Germany) gathers 20% of the vote, the FDP Liberals remain at 4% as does the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW).

The Left Party's comeback in the polls - now further away from the risk zone of around the 5% minimum, the threshold below which the party does not enter parliament - makes it mathematically possible, for the first time in a long time, to hypothesize a coalition between the SPD, the Greens, and the Left. Hypothetical only for the moment because to date, such a coalition would not have the necessary majority of 316 seats. However, public support for a 'red-red-green' government is currently low: only 30% of respondents view such an alliance positively, while 60% reject it.

A majority of citizens are betting on the "grand coalition" of the CDU/CSU with the Union-led SPD, with 39% - a significant increase of six percentage points in the last three weeks - in favor. And 76% expect this very solution even if recently the controversy between the two sides, particularly on immigration and the AfD's support for the CDU, has created strong divisions between the two parties.

Other coalition options meet with significantly more rejection. A black-green alliance (CDU/CSU-Greens) is viewed negatively by 62% of respondents, while a coalition between the CDU/CSU and AfD is rejected by 76% of the sample, ruhr.24.de' explains.

Interest in the Bundestag elections reaches record levels in the ZDF poll: 87% of respondents say they are very or extremely interested in the elections - a significantly higher number than that recorded before the last Bundestag elections in 2021 (76%). At the same time, the electorate is more determined than in 2021: only 28% do not yet know who they want to vote for. In 2021, the percentage was 38% so close to the election. According to the poll, the decisive issues are peace and security (45%) and the economy (44%), followed by social justice (39%). Climate protection is only in sixth place among the most important issues, with 22%.