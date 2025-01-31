Germany, Spd evaluates legal action on migrant law

The Social Democrats of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) are evaluating the possibility of taking legal action in the event that the Bundestag - called today to examine the actual bill - approves the new immigration measures, after the first yes to the proposals contained in a motion.

For the SPD general secretary, Matthias Miersch, some parts of the bill should be "absolutely verified according to constitutional law". The SPD is keeping this option open "in any case" and could appeal to the Federal Constitutional Court if the law is passed.

The SPD has already raised constitutional concerns about one of the main provisions of the law: the suspension of family reunification for refugees.