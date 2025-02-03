circle x black
Martedì 04 Marzo 2025
Germany, surge in registrations for the Greens and the Linke

03 febbraio 2025 | 17.33
Redazione Adnkronos
The German Green Party and the Linke (The Left) have seen a surge in membership registrations. Following the tumultuous session of the Bundestag and the CDU's 'break' from the taboo of collaboration with the AfD, between last Wednesday and Sunday the Greens - who saw their approval rating plummet during their time in government within the quarrelsome and unpopular coalition with the Social Democrats and Liberals - have received a record 5,000 membership applications.

On Wednesday, the conservative opposition bloc CDU/CSU tabled a non-binding motion in parliament to severely restrict irregular immigration. The plans were approved with the support of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), a historic first that sparked protests across the country. Explaining the sudden surge in membership in her party, Green political director Pegah Edalatian told Dpa that "many people are shocked by Friedrich Merz's cooperation with the AfD".

Edalatian said that since last week the party has seen increased interest in campaign events for its leading candidates, stating that larger halls have been booked and screens have been set up outside venues "so that everyone can be there". (follows)

The Left Party, which is languishing below the 5% threshold needed in Germany to win seats in parliament, has registered over 11,000 new members in recent weeks. As of Monday, the hard-left party had 71,277 members, up from 60,060 on 18 January and the highest number since 2010, a spokesman said.

According to the party, the membership figures are provisional and may still be revised. "It's incredible the difference it makes when we are clear about our positions and focus with clarity," party leader Ines Schwerdtner said. "Many people were obviously waiting for the Left Party to chart a clear course again."

