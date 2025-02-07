circle x black
Domenica 09 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 01:09
Ghana: Mahama, Descalzi look at Eni's activities, diversification plans

07 febbraio 2025 | 15.38
Redazione Adnkronos
Eni’s current activities in and diversification plans for Ghana were the focus of talks between the country's president John Dramani Mahama and the Italian major's CEO Claudio Descalzi in Accra on Friday.

Descalzi highlighted achievements of the Cape Three Points offshore block project, the biggest investment made by a private company in Ghana, which was completed ahead of schedule and under budget, with first oil coming on stream in 2017 and the first gas in 2018, Eni said in a statement.

All of the OCTP gas is destined for Ghana's domestic consumption. OCTP makes up around 70% of gas domestic production in Ghana, ensuring a safe and reliable energy source to meet the country's needs, according to the statement.

During their talks, Descalzi also outlined to Mahama new short- and medium-term exploration and development opportunities, said the statement without elaborating.

The meeting also served as an opportunity to discuss Eni’s plans for economic diversification in Ghana, the statement continued.

Eni has been present in Ghana since 2009. The company is the operator of the OCTP project with a 44.4% share, in partnership with Vitol (35.6%) and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (20%).

Eni's portfolio of projects in Ghana also includes initiatives in the areas of training, economic diversification, access to water and sanitation, and access to energy, the statement concluded.

