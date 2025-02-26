Grandi, Kenya's Mudavadi, ready launch of 'Shirika'

United Nations refugee chief Filippo Grandi and Kenya's first cabinet secretary @MusaliaMudavadi on Wednesday readied the launch of a novel scheme featuring sustainable help for refugees and host communities during talks in Geneva on Wednesday.

"Always a pleasure to meet Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary @MusaliaMudavadi," Grandi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"It was an honour to receive him at UNHCR and make plans for the final launch of 'Shirika' - an innovative approach to address refugee issues and support host communities in a sustainable manner," the post added.