Venerdì 28 Marzo 2025
Grandi, Kenya's Mudavadi, ready launch of 'Shirika'

26 febbraio 2025 | 13.53
Redazione Adnkronos
United Nations refugee chief Filippo Grandi and Kenya's first cabinet secretary @MusaliaMudavadi on Wednesday readied the launch of a novel scheme featuring sustainable help for refugees and host communities during talks in Geneva on Wednesday.

"Always a pleasure to meet Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary @MusaliaMudavadi," Grandi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"It was an honour to receive him at UNHCR and make plans for the final launch of 'Shirika' - an innovative approach to address refugee issues and support host communities in a sustainable manner," the post added.

