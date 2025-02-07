circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 09 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 01:09
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Greenland, possible referendum on independence after March 11 elections

07 febbraio 2025 | 10.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Greenlanders may soon vote in a referendum to declare independence from Denmark. This is the idea of Erik Jensen, leader of the Siumut Social Democrats, who are clearly favored in the vote on March 11.

The leader of the ruling party has stated that, if re-elected, he will accelerate the independence process by activating Section 21 of Greenland's Self-Government Act to negotiate the terms of a future relationship and hold a referendum on independence in the next legislature. Jensen admitted in some media interviews that Trump's intervention indirectly contributed to this decision. The spokesperson for the Siumut, Doris Jakobsen Jensen, instead criticized the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, for her "lonely race" in Europe after Trump's words, with which she would have ignored the will of Greenland.

However, the process could encounter many political and bureaucratic complications. For example, under the current agreement, Denmark pays the territory a grant of 4.3 billion kroner (580 million euros). According to a recent poll conducted by Berlingske and the Greenlandic daily Sermitsiaq, the vast majority of Greenlanders expect the payment to continue even after independence. But does Denmark agree? For now, Copenhagen refuses to comment "out of respect for the electoral process."

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Groenlandia indipendenza Danimarca
Vedi anche
News to go
Thyssenkrupp, divisione automotive taglierà 1.800 posti di lavoro
News to go
Alimentazione, quali cibi allungano la vita e quali l'abbreviano
News to go
8 marzo, dal monte Athos all'isola di Okinoshima: luoghi vietati alle donne
News to go
Lufthansa, nel 2024 utile netto gruppo a 1,38 miliardi (-18%)
News to go
Femminicidio, bozza ddl: ergastolo per chi uccide una donna come atto di discriminazione o odio
News to go
Trump sospende dazi a Messico e Canada fino al 2 aprile
Consiglio europeo, approvate conclusioni su Ucraina
News to go
Trump, discorso fiume al Congresso Usa: dai dazi all'Ucraina, cosa ha detto
News to go
Canada risponde a Trump: "Dazi del 25% su merci Usa"
News to go
In calo a febbraio le immatricolazioni auto in Italia
News to go
Naspi, stop ai furbetti: cosa cambia, le nuove regole
News to go
Ucraina, Trump sospende gli aiuti militari a Kiev


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza