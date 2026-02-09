circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Heavyweight Centrist Candidates Lose Constituency Races

09 febbraio 2026 | 03.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Heavyweight candidates from the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance lost their constituency races in Sunday&apos;s election for Japan&apos;s House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament. Party co-secretary-general Jun Azumi failed to win back his seat in the Miyagi No. 4 constituency, while co-election chief Sumio Mabuchi lost in the Nara No. 1 constituency. Both could not take back seats under the proportional representation system. Ichiro Ozawa, former secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and former leader of the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan, was defeated in the Iwate No. 3 constituency. Former Lower House Vice Speaker Koichiro Genba, former Chief Cabinet Secretary Yukio Edano and former welfare minister Akira Nagatsuma lost in the Fukushima No. 2, Saitama No. 5 and Tokyo No. 27 constituencies, respectively. Only Nagatsuma was chosen under the proportional representation system. Former Foreign Minister Katsuya Okada, who did not stand for a proportional representation seat, will not return to parliament after losing in the Mie No. 3 constituency. Among major candidates from other opposition parties, Kazuhiro Haraguchi, co-leader of the Tax Cuts Japan &amp; Patriotic Alliance, was defeated in the Saga No. 1 constituency. Of LDP candidates involved in a high-profile slush funds scandal, Tamayo Marukawa, Hakubun Shimomura, Koichi Hagiuda and Ryota Takeda won their respective constituencies. Taku Eto, another LDP candidate who resigned as agriculture minister over his gaffe about rice consumption in May, was unable to retake the Miyazaki No. 2 constituency, but was elected under the proportional representation system. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260209 00187] X652
Vedi anche
Iran, attacco con droni contro Bahrain: incendio nella raffineria - Video
News to go
Bonus amianto 2026, quali sono gli incentivi
Emirati Arabi, elicotteri per fermare i droni iraniani: "Obiettivo distrutto" - Video
Teheran in fiamme, il giornalista in collegamento dal cuore dell'incendio - Video
Scoiattolo resta intrappolato in un albero, il salvataggio dei vigili del fuoco - Video
News to go
Turismo in Italia, segnali positivi già a inizio 2026
News to go
Nel 2028 numero più alto di pazienti per medico in Italia, il dato in uno studio
Iran, Teheran brucia: la città è una palla di fuoco - Video
Dubai, drone dell'Iran colpisce l'aeroporto - Video
Crozza-Crosetto e il caso Dubai: "Se ho sbagliato come agente di viaggio chiedo scusa" - Video
News to go
L'allarme Oms: "Obesità pandemia silenziosa"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza