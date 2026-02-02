High Blood Sugar Raises Risk of Tooth Decay: Japanese Study

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Sustained high blood sugar levels caused by diabetes and other factors raise the risk of tooth decay as sugars in the blood are transferred to saliva, University of Osaka researchers have found. The research team led by lecturer Akito Sakanaka surveyed around 60 diabetic and nondiabetic people to examine how blood sugar affects oral health. They collected test subjects' glandular saliva, or saliva freshly secreted from salivary glands, to analyze the movement of sugar and metabolites derived from blood. The results showed that people with higher blood sugar levels are more likely to see transfers of glucose and fructose from their blood to their saliva and have tooth decay and dental plaque. Moreover, an analysis of dental plaque showed an increase in bacteria that cause tooth decay and a decrease in bacteria that help maintain oral health. The oral microbiome, or the oral flora, also becomes prone to break down sugar and produce acid, making it easier for teeth to decay. Meanwhile, when diabetic patients are hospitalized and their blood sugar is controlled, the sugar in their saliva decreases and the bacterial balance in the mouth improves, marked by a decrease in bacteria associated with tooth decay and an increase in those leading to better oral health. This result was achieved without dental treatment, indicating that effective blood sugar management very likely led to the improved oral health. "We've found that blood sugar levels affect tooth decay," Sakanaka said. "We want to investigate the amount of sugar supplied through saliva and the effects on healthy people." The study was published in the international journal Microbiome late last year. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]