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Hiroshima Carp Fielder Hatsuki Indicted in "Zombie Cigarette" Case

17 febbraio 2026 | 11.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Hiroshima, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Hiroshima District Public Prosecutors Office on Monday indicted Hiroshima Toyo Carp fielder Ryutaro Hatsuki on charges of violating the pharmaceuticals and medical devices law by allegedly using etomidate, a designated drug also known as &quot;zombie cigarette.&quot; According to the indictment, Hatsuki, 25, allegedly vaporized and inhaled a small amount of the drug at his home in the western Japan city of Hiroshima around Dec. 16. Etomidate is used for anesthesia at medical institutions overseas and was added to Japan&apos;s list of designated drugs in May 2025. Hatsuki initially denied using the drug after his arrest last month but later admitted to the allegation, according to police sources. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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