Domenica 03 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 00:32
Indo-Pacific crucial to Italy's foreign policy, G7 presidency

02 febbraio 2024 | 18.23
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani speaks at an EU-ASEAN meeting in Brussels on 2 February 2024
Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani speaks at an EU-ASEAN meeting in Brussels on 2 February 2024

The Indo-Pacific region plays a "strategic" role in Italy's foreign policy and its Group of Seven presidency this year, foreign minister Antonio Tajani wrote Friday on X (formerly Twitter).

At the European Union-ASEAN meeting (in Brussels), I underlined the strategic role of the Indo-Pacific for our foreign policy and for the G7 residency," read the tweet.

"A crucial partnership also for freedom of navigation, starting with the Red Sea," Tajani said.

Tajani referred to disruption to commercial shipping in the key trade route due to attacks by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen, which they say are to avenge Palestians under relentless attack in Gaza by Israel in its four-month-old war against Islamist group Hamas.

"We want to strengthen the presence of our companies in important markets," Tajani's tweet concluded.

Tajani European Union ASEAN Indo Pacific
in Evidenza