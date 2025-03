A 5.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the province of Aceh, Indonesia. No tsunami warning was issued. Initial data from the meteorological agency spoke of a magnitude 6.2 earthquake, later corrected to 5.9. The tremors occurred around 6 pm local time (12 pm in Italy) and the epicenter was recorded 28 kilometers southwest of Tapak Tuan, off the coast, at a depth of 59 kilometers. There are currently no reports of any casualties.