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INTERVIEW: Japan to Help Prevent Radicalization of Young Gazans

17 febbraio 2026 | 00.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan will help young people in Gaza gain economic independence and prevent them from radicalizing, Takeshi Okubo, Japanese ambassador in charge of assisting the reconstruction of the Palestinian territory, said in an interview with Jiji Press on Monday. Okubo said this can be achieved by providing &quot;assistance that gives hope to young people, who account over 60 pct of residents there.&quot; When Okubo visited an industrial park in Gaza before Israel and the Islamic group Hamas began fighting in October 2023, he saw products of &quot;quite high quality&quot; being made there. The Japanese envoy noted that Gaza has many young people who demonstrate &quot;innovative talent despite the hardship.&quot; He unveiled a proposal to hold online business contests, with winners provided with funds to study in Japan. He also suggested providing prosthetic legs and setting up temporary housing and simplified water purifiers. Okubo emphasized that Japan has provided unique assistance to Palestine so far, including &quot;technical assistance by experts living together with local residents&quot; and an aid scheme utilizing assets of Asian countries. &quot;We need to make such efforts widely known,&quot; he added. Regarding the Board of Peace, an international organization established by U.S. President Donald Trump to supervise the provisional governance of Gaza, Okubo said Japan has not decided whether to participate in the organization. &quot;Participating countries have different motives, and what kind of chemistry will emerge among them is uncertain at the moment,&quot; he said. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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