INTERVIEW: JCP's Shii Says LDP Politics Worse Over 3 Decades

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--The politics of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party have deteriorated step by step over the past three decades, Kazuo Shii, chairman of the Japanese Communist Party's Central Committee, said in a recent interview. Recalling his tenure of more than 30 years as a lawmaker, Shii, 71, said that his debate with then Prime Minister Ryutaro Hashimoto in the 1990s made a lasting impression on him. He said that Hashimoto addressed his questions directly and did not leave them to bureaucrats. "Despite our differing positions, I felt a sense of clarity," said Shii, who does not run in the upcoming House of Representatives election. Shii said that in the 2000s his relationship with then Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi was characterized by the Pyongyang Declaration, struck between Japan and North Korea, describing it as a "milestone in the history of Japanese diplomacy." "When I presented my proposal over the declaration, (Koizumi) took it seriously, saying, 'Thank you, Mr. Shii,'" he recalled. Referring to the 2010s, Shii criticized then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for permitting the exercise of collective self-defense and enacting national security laws. He argued that these steps undermined constitutionalism, while cronyism scandals involving school operators Moritomo Gakuen and Kake Educational Institution as well as cherry blossom-viewing parties came to light. The current administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi "continues this trend," Shii said. "The deterioration of the LDP's politics has progressed" over the past three decades, he said. Shii said that he had called for collaboration between opposition parties and citizens in 2015. "However, the effort involving the JCP faced the strong headwind that we failed to withstand," he said. Recently, the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan was politically and organizationally weakened by its partnership with Komeito, the LDP's previous coalition partner, Shii said, condemning this as a "betrayal of citizens and a breach of trust." He said the JCP's pursuit of a joint fight against the government is not over. The party is working to establish a "left-wing progressive coalition" with the Social Democratic Party and others, he said, adding that this effort is sure to gain momentum. "The trend of Japan moving to the right can reverse" if left-wing forces work hard, Shii said, citing the recent election of far-left Democrat Zohran Mamdani as New York mayor as an example of potential change. He said he will work to strengthen the JCP's influence and attract young workers. "The key is to change negative perceptions of socialism." Shii ruled out changing the party's name. "As we aim for a communist society, we'll continue to proudly identify ourselves as such," he said. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]