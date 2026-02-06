circle x black
Iran, new US sanctions against oil trafficking and shadow fleet

06 febbraio 2026 | 18.21
The United States has announced new sanctions against Iran's oil sector, just hours after the conclusion of talks in Oman, which, according to Tehran, took place in "a positive atmosphere." The US State Department announced that it had sanctioned 15 entities, two individuals, and 14 shadow fleet vessels linked to the illicit trafficking of Iranian oil, petroleum products, and petrochemicals, the sale of which "has generated revenue that the regime uses to conduct its malign activities."

"Instead of investing in the well-being of its own people and in crumbling infrastructure, the Iranian regime continues to finance destabilizing activities worldwide and to intensify repression within Iran - the State Department denounced in a note - As long as the Iranian regime attempts to evade sanctions and generate revenue from oil and petrochemicals to finance such oppressive behavior and support terrorist and proxy activities, the United States will act to hold both the Iranian regime and its partners accountable."

