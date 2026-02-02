Iran, Tehran rules out transfer of enriched uranium abroad

Iranian authorities rule out the possibility that enriched uranium in the Islamic Republic could be transferred abroad, as the resumption of negotiations with the United States on the nuclear program seems to be approaching. This was emphasized by the Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Bagheri Kani, quoted by local media. Previously, Russia, through Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, had stated its willingness to host Iran's enriched uranium on its territory to facilitate de-escalation.