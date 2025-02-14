circle x black
Domenica 16 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 05:43
Italy-France: Lyon exhibition showcases Hugo Pratt's cult comic book character Corto Maltese

14 febbraio 2025 | 11.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The Universite Catholique de Lyon is hosting an exhibition though 21 March dedicated to Italian comic book creater and artist Hugo Pratt's cult character Corto Maltese, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Visitors can once again immerse themselves in the fantastic adventures of the legendary sailor at the exhibition, which is enriched by a raft of audiovisual materials, said the statement.

Audiovisuals include an interactive map of the real and imaginary locations linked to Corto Maltese, an interview with Pratt available in French and Italian with English subtitles, and several videos featuring the artist’s watercolour paintings, according to the statement.

Located at the university's Saint-Paul campus, the exhibition offers students an opportunity to draw inspiration from the adventures of Corto Maltese, who turned travel into 'a true philosophy of life', the statement said.

The Italian Cultural Institute in Lyon and the Fondazione Cong have organised the exhibition to mark the 30th anniversary of Hugo Pratt's death, said the statement.

Pratt was the pen name of Ugo Eugenio Prat, who was born in Rimini, Italy on 15 June 1927 and died in Pully, Switzerland on 20 August 1995.

Tag
Hugo Pratt Corto Maltese exhibition Lyon
