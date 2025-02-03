Italy, Georgia mull bilateral relations, international cooperation

Bilateral ties, international cooperation, domestic, regional and global affairs and Georgia's stalled European Union membership bid were at the centre of talks Monday between Italy's envoy Massimiliano D’Antuono and the Caucasian country's foreign minister Maka Botchorishvili.

"Amb.@maxdantuono met Maka Botchorishvili, Minister of @MFAgovge," the embassy wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Bilateral relations, importance of collaboration within intl.fora, domestic developments, regional&global challenges were discussed," the tweet went on.

"Special attention to Georgia-EU relations, future prospects&cooperation with EU states, the tweet ended.

Giorgia gained candidate status in December 2023 but the ruling populist Georgian Dream party said in November it was suspending EU accession talks until 2028, sparking a wave of national protests.

The goal of joining the EU was first adopted as part of Georgia’s constitution in 2017.