Italy-Monaco: Bilateral ties 'excellent' - Tajani

Relations between Italy and Monaco are "excellent" and the two countries want to deepen their already "solid" ties foreign minister Antonio Tajani said ahead of a visit on Friday.

“The state of relations between Italy and the Principality is excellent," Tajani said, cited by a foreign ministry statement.

"We will further strengthen our solid ties, starting with economic and cultural cooperation," Tajani continued.

During talks with Monaco's head of state Prince Albert and foreign minister Isabelle Berro-Amadei, Tajani will also discuss "the large and increasingly dynamic" community of Italian residents there, he said.