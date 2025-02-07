circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 09 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 01:09
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Italy-Monaco: Bilateral ties 'excellent' - Tajani

Italy-Monaco: Bilateral ties 'excellent' - Tajani
07 febbraio 2025 | 11.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

Relations between Italy and Monaco are "excellent" and the two countries want to deepen their already "solid" ties foreign minister Antonio Tajani said ahead of a visit on Friday.

“The state of relations between Italy and the Principality is excellent," Tajani said, cited by a foreign ministry statement.

"We will further strengthen our solid ties, starting with economic and cultural cooperation," Tajani continued.

During talks with Monaco's head of state Prince Albert and foreign minister Isabelle Berro-Amadei, Tajani will also discuss "the large and increasingly dynamic" community of Italian residents there, he said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Monaco Tajani visit
Vedi anche
News to go
Thyssenkrupp, divisione automotive taglierà 1.800 posti di lavoro
News to go
Alimentazione, quali cibi allungano la vita e quali l'abbreviano
News to go
8 marzo, dal monte Athos all'isola di Okinoshima: luoghi vietati alle donne
News to go
Lufthansa, nel 2024 utile netto gruppo a 1,38 miliardi (-18%)
News to go
Femminicidio, bozza ddl: ergastolo per chi uccide una donna come atto di discriminazione o odio
News to go
Trump sospende dazi a Messico e Canada fino al 2 aprile
Consiglio europeo, approvate conclusioni su Ucraina
News to go
Trump, discorso fiume al Congresso Usa: dai dazi all'Ucraina, cosa ha detto
News to go
Canada risponde a Trump: "Dazi del 25% su merci Usa"
News to go
In calo a febbraio le immatricolazioni auto in Italia
News to go
Naspi, stop ai furbetti: cosa cambia, le nuove regole
News to go
Ucraina, Trump sospende gli aiuti militari a Kiev


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza