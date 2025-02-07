Italy-Monaco: Tajani, Albert eye business forum to grow exports, investment

Italy and Monaco want to hold a business forum to boost exports and investment opportunities for both countries' companies, foreign minister Antonio Tajani announced on Friday after talks with head of state Prince Albert.

"It is an honour to meet Prince Albert II of Monaco," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"We have excellent bilateral relations with the Principality in the economic, cultural and cross-border cooperation fields," the tweet went on.

"We want to organize a business forum to strengthen exports and investment opportunities for our companies," the tweet concluded.

Tajani travelled to Monaco on Friday for talks with Prince Albert and with foreign minister Isabelle Berro-Amadei which centred on bolstering bilateral economic and cultural cooperation, according to a foreign ministry statement.