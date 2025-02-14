Italy, Montenegro eye stronger defence cooperation

Italy and European Union candidate country Montenegro want to bolster their defence cooperation, defence minister Guido Crosetto tweeted from the Munich security summit taking place from Friday to Sunday.

"A cordial meeting with Montenegro’s defence minister Dragan Krapovic to strengthen cooperation in the field of #defence," Crosetto wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"It is essential to expand cooperation on land, at sea, and in the defence industry, starting with Adriatic nations," the tweet continued.

"Discussions also focused on regional cooperation and Montenegro’s accession to the #EU. The stability of the Western Balkans remains a strategic priority for Italy and Europe," the tweet concluded.

Montenegro is one of six Balkan countries which have opened accession negotiations with the EU and hopes to joint the bloc by 2028.