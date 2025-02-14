Italy, Saudi Arabia 'crucial for stability of Mediterranean'

circle x black
Domenica 16 Marzo 2025
14 febbraio 2025 | 15.41
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy and Saudi Arabia are key players in ensuring the Mediterranean region's stability and have bolstered bilateral ties with the strategic partnership announced during premier Giorgia Meloni's visit to Riyadh last month, interior minister Matteo Piantedosi stated on Friday.

“Italy and Saudi Arabia play an important role in the stability of the wider Mediterranean and share great attention to the multiple challenges facing Africa," Piantedosi said after talks with Saudi interior minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz

Italy's government is committed to propelling Africa's economic development under its multi-billion euro Mattei plan to foster 'non-predatory' partnerships in key sectors from energy to education and health, Piantedosi recalled.

“Our two countries have strengthened their bilateral relations with the declaration of strategic partnership signed during prime minister Giorgia Meloni's visit to Saudi Arabia," Piantedosi underlined.

"We continued to implement bilateral collaboration, and within the framework of strategic partnership, I signed a cooperation plan with my Saudi counterpart during my visit to Riyadh in December 2023."

“Our ministries can do a lot to combat migrant trafficking and the phenomena of radicalisation and extremism," Piantedosi said.

