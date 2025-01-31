circle x black
Domenica 02 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 00:52
Italy-Serbia: Tajani attends Belgrade business forum as trade ties flourish

31 gennaio 2025 | 09.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani is attending a business forum in Belgrade on Friday in which over 400 companies from Italy and Serbia are taking part as the two countries look to ramp up already strong trade and economic ties.

The two countries are especially keen to grasp new opportunities for economic cooperation in high-tech sectors, firstly the green transition, as well as agritech and Industry 5.0, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Friday's forum is part of the Italian government's strategy of growth diplomacy, which has a particular focus on the Balkans "as a key region for the stability of the entire continent and a strategic priority for the entire European Union," said the statement.

Economic cooperation between Italy and Serbia "is a regional success story," the statement underlined.

Bilateral trade, which climbed over 9% in the first ten months of 2024, shows "the intensity of bilateral economic relations", the statement noted.

Friday's business forum follows one held in Italy's northeastern city of Trieste in 2024, the statement recalled.

