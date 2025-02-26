circle x black
Venerdì 28 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 12:57
Italy, Sweden can boost defence, scientific, technical, space collaboration - Meloni

26 febbraio 2025 | 14.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy and Sweden have "great scope" for broadening their bilateral cooperation in areas from defence, to science, technology and space, premier Giorgia Meloni told reporters after talks in Rome with her Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson on Wednesday.

"I am thinking especially of the defence industry, of scientific and technological cooperation and another fundamental area such as space - where Italy is playing a leading role at European level," Meloni said.

"This is without forgetting the extensive investments that top Swedish companies continue to make in Italy, as well as the major investments made by many Italian companies abroad," Meloni continued.

"This shows the mutual trust that our industries place in each other," Meloni said.

