Italy to host Friends of Western Balkans meeting on 3 March

A ministerial meeting of the Friends of the Western Balkans Group will take place in Rome on 3 March, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said during a visit to Albania's capital, Tirana, on Wednesday.

Tajani made the announcement at press conference in with his Albanian counterpart Elisa Spiropali, Macedonian counterpart Timcho Mucunski and Bulgarian deputy foreign minister Nikolay Pavlov.

Italy is a strong supporter of the European integration of the Western Balkans, which it views as vital for economic growth and the security of Nato countries.

The Friends of the Western Balkans was begun by Austrian foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg in 2023–2024 to accelerate the EU accession bids of Western Balkan countries. The group's members include Austria, Italy, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Slovakia, and Slovenia.