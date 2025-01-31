circle x black
Domenica 02 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 00:52
Italy: Top EU officials Kallas, Kos to attend Balkans meeting in Rome

31 gennaio 2025 | 13.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and the bloc's enlargement commissioner Marta Kos will take part in a meeting on the Balkans in Rome on 10 February, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday.

Tajani made the announcement in an address to the third Italy-Serbia business forum held in Belgrade, which is being attended by over 400 Italian and Serbian countries in a sign of expanding bilateral economic ties.

Established in June 2023, the 'Friends of the Western Balkans' group brings together Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovakia, Greece and Slovenia. Its aim is keeping the EU’s attention on the region high and speeding up the region's entry to the bloc, according to the foreign ministry.

Italy has pledged its unwavering support for the European integration of the Balkans and to work for this and the key goal of regional stability.

