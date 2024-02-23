Italy-US: Meloni to hold talks with Biden at the White House

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni will meet United States president Joe Biden for talks at the White House in Washington DC next Friday, spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on a statement.

"President Biden will welcome Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni to the White House on March 1 to reaffirm the strong relationship between the US and Italy," said Jean-Pierre.

Meloni met Biden for talks in Washington DC in late July last year during her first visit since becoming Italy's prime minister in October 2022.